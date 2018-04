Nouzové přistání ve Filadelfii. Boeingu se údajně utrhl kus motoru a rozbil okno, tím málem vypadla cestující

VIDEO: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/oDkSnO3wqM https://t.co/hVSHF7DaVk Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/oDkSnO3wqM https://t.co/hVSHF7DaVk